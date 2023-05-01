Homicide in Center Point, shooting in Birmingham believed to be connected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s were dispatched to the 300 Block of 20th Avenue NE to conduct a welfare check upon request at 6:26 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman stabbed to death.

The suspect in the homicide is believed to have then traveled to the 800 block of 48th Street North and fired multiple shots into a home. It is believed that this location is the home of the homicide victim’s mother. Four people were reportedly struck by gunfire. Their injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

Cortrell Burks, a 50-year-old black male, who is 6′2 and 250 lbs. is a person of interest who is being sought at this time. He may have a shaved head and a grey beard. He was last seen driving a 2005 black Nissan Armada.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see Burks or his vehicle to please call 911. If you have any information to either of the incidents, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You may also contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or the Birmingham Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.