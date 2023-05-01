Governor Ivey participates in Hwy. 157 widening ribbon cutting ceremony

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday is participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony for Highway 157, a four-lane corridor that extends nearly 60 miles from U.S. 278 in Cullman to Alabama 69 in Cullman.

The $14.9 million construction project is funded through a federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant and a combination of state, city and other federal funding.

Governor Ivey will be joined by Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, Cullman Economic Development Agency Governmental Affairs Director Jamie Troutman and state representative, Randall Shedd.

The ribbon cutting is being held at Northbrook Baptist Church in Cullman.

