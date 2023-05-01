First Alert Weather: Windy and sunny start to May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

We start the month of May off with below average temperatures. Normally we should wake up to the mid to upper 50s, but most of us are in the 40s with a few areas in the lower 50s. I would recommend grabbing a wind breaker or light jacket before you step outside this morning. Winds are mostly light at 5-10 mph from the west.

Future Winds Gusts (WBRC)

Winds are forecast to increase this afternoon. It’ll likely end up windy today with westerly winds at 15-25 mph. It would not surprise me if we saw winds gust up to 30-35 mph this afternoon. The windy conditions will likely continue tomorrow, so I recommend securing outdoor furniture or anything that could be blown away from winds gusting over 30 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine today with low humidity.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. If you have any evening plans, I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s by 8 p.m. with a mostly clear sky. Winds should decrease this evening from the west at 10-15 mph.

Breezy Conditions Continue Tuesday: Tomorrow morning will likely be a chilly start with temperatures cooling into the mid 40s. A few spots north of I-20 could drop into the lower 40s. We are forecasting another mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 70s. Winds will continue to remain breezy with westerly winds at 15-20 mph. We could see winds gusts up to 30 mph. Another surge of dry and cool air could move in Tuesday evening. It’ll likely drop our temperatures by a few degrees Wednesday.

Gradually Warming Up This Week: We are looking at very dry and nice weather for most of the week. We will likely continue to see below average temperatures through Thursday. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Winds will likely shift from the northwest to the west-southwest allowing warmer temperatures to return by the end of the week. Cloud cover will also increase late in the week as humidity levels slowly climb. Friday will end up warmer with highs approaching 80°F with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in North Alabama Friday afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will remain dry. You’ll likely have to water the lawn/garden this week.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance to see showers and storms will likely occur over the weekend. Northwesterly flow will help to bring a few disturbances into the Southeast raising our chances to see rain and storms. Storms are forecast to develop and spread across Alabama on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances around 50%. Temperatures will likely end up near or slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s. Storms that develop on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon could become strong. The main threats will be strong winds and perhaps some hail. We will have a better handle on the threats and timing of these storms by the second half of this week. The weather pattern remains a little unsettled by next week with rain and storm chances possibly continuing across the area with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday-

