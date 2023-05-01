First Alert Weather Extra: Share the Beach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Merry Month of May has arrived which means summer vacations are just around the corner. If you’re headed for the Baldwin Beaches, there are some important things you need to remember.
A group called Share the Beach is dedicated to watching over some of our smallest beach buddies, the baby turtles.
There are some things you may not know about our flippered friends as they begin their life. It turns out their odds of surviving their return to The Gulf are not that great, but you can help!
Find out more about some simple things you can do to help them along, and Share the Beach!
