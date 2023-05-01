LawCall
Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22.(Source: AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

