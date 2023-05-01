Crash in Cullman Co. shuts down part of I-65 NB

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several vehicles has shut down part of I-65 NB in Cullman County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

