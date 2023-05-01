LawCall
Corporate pilot gives insight on resolving current pilot shortage

Regional Airlines Dealing With Pilot Shortages
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fewer pilots means less travel opportunities and the current pilot shortage could get worse in the coming years if something doesn’t change.

The Regional Airline Association says about half of the pilot workforce will hit retirement age in the next 15 years.

“There’s a huge demand for pilots and it’s not just airline pilots,” said J-P Dice. “It’s charter, it’s corporate pilots. Across the board, a huge demand.”

WBRC Fox 6 Meteorologist J-P Dice is also a corporate pilot and flight instructor.

The impacts of the pilot shortage are real. Currently, more than 500 regional aircraft are parked, and those aircraft remaining in service are underutilized. The impact has been felt by 308 airports, or almost 72 percent of all U.S. airports. These airports have, on average, lost one-quarter of their flights, with smaller airports experiencing a disproportionate impact. This is happening despite industry self-help measures, including dramatic compensation increases and enhancing partnerships and pathways with training providers and larger carriers.

Regional Airline Association

“We had a pilot shortage; we were seeing that prior to COVID,” said Dice. “Travel stopped. The airlines reacted. They had layoffs. They had furloughs. They had early retirements. Then they reduced their workforce. COVID started lessening and you started seeing people travel more. Demand, especially that pent-up demand, exploded. Now the airlines were really behind the ball.”

While some of leaving the industry, Dice says there aren’t enough people coming to fill the void. One of the biggest issues: the cost for training.

He says the cost of entry to become a basic private pilot is around $10,000. That cost dramatically rises if you’re wanting to get hired by an airline.

“To ultimately get the training necessary to do these jobs professionally, you’re talking about a cost of entry that is going to be around $90,000-$100,000,” said Dice.

He adds that in many cases though, you could recoup that money during the first year of your first job and airlines are paying pilots more now than ever before, in hopes of recruiting more to the workforce.

Dice believes the aerospace industry should work on inspiring people to get into the career field. At the moment, he’s noticed a lower interest.

“When I was much younger, it seemed like there was a lot of people interested in airplanes and flying and things like that and I’ve seen that kind of dwindle over the years and I don’t really know why,” he explains.

For those interested in meteorology, science, physics, and of course, travel, Dice says this could be the career for you.

