Car break-ins at Sokol Park, Tuscaloosa Police say

(Action News 5)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has a concerning matter on its hands in Sokol Park - multiple car break-ins in the last month. Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department tell us so far around 10 vehicles have been broken into, and this is not a situation where owners are leaving their vehicles unlocked.

Police say this is a case of “smash and grab.” The culprits are literally breaking windows and stealing anything they can get their hands on. What’s a little alarming is the crimes are happening in the daylight. One word of advice from Captain Michael Baygents is to never leave anything valuable in plain sight.

“What’s occurring is people are leaving, not necessarily in all cases, but they’re leaving items of value within view and the person is breaking the windows, grabbing them and taking off. We’ve had some at Sokol Park, the Trailhead off Rice Mine and River Roads Park, also,” said Baygents.

Investigators say this case remains under investigation. Baygents declined to say whether they had any promising leads.

