CACAO’S Caribbean Food and Music Festival is back

Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization’s
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is proud to be a part of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization’s 2023 Caribbean Food and Music Festival. The festival takes place on June 10, with the parade starting promptly at noon.

Caribbean Food and Music Festiva
This annual food and music festival is a family-friendly event located at DeBardeleben Park, 1623 2nd Ave N, Bessemer, AL 35020. In addition to the exciting parade, there will be music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Caribbean Food and Music Festival
If you are interested in participating as a vendor, you can still fill out an application until June 3. You can also register to participate in the parade until May 31.

