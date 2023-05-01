LawCall
Baking News: Fruit Squares

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This month’s Baking News featured a special guest: Gillian’s mom, Jill!

Gillian, Jill and Clare made fruit squares, a spongey cake with pie filling, cut into squares.

What you need:

  • 1 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 can pie filling (we used cherry and apple!)

How to make:

  1. Beat together butter and sugar for five minutes.
  2. Add in eggs one at a time.
  3. Slowly add flour.
  4. Mix in lemon juice.
  5. Pour the dough into an 11x15 pan and spread evenly.
  6. Mark the dough lightly with a knife or toothpick to make 24 even squares.
  7. Place a spoonful of the pie filling in the center of each square.
  8. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 250 degrees.
  9. Let cool and dust with powder sugar before cutting and serving.

