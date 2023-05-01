Baking News: Fruit squares

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This month’s Baking News featured a special guest: Gillian’s mom, Jill!

Gillian, Jill and Clare made fruit squares, a spongey cake with pie filling, cut into squares.

What you need:

1 cup butter or margarine

1 1/2 cup sugar

4 eggs

2 cups flour

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 can pie filling (we used cherry and apple!)

How to make:

Beat together butter and sugar for five minutes. Add in eggs one at a time. Slowly add flour. Mix in lemon juice. Pour the dough into an 11x15 pan and spread evenly. Mark the dough lightly with a knife or toothpick to make 24 even squares. Place a spoonful of the pie filling in the center of each square. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 250 degrees. Let cool and dust with powder sugar before cutting and serving.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.