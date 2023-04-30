LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB running back selected in NFL Draft

DeWayne McBride (22) declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing he will forego his...
DeWayne McBride (22) declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing he will forego his senior season in Birmingham.(UAB Football)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB record-setting running back DeWayne McBride was selected in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

McBride becomes the 17th Blazer in program history to be selected in the NFL Draft. UAB has now had a player selected in three consecutive drafts.

McBride, a native of Starke, Florida, rewrote the UAB record book in 2022 after leading the nation in total rushing yards (1,731) and in rushing yards per game (155.7).

Along with leading the nation in those categories, McBride also set seven other school records. The other categories he set new records in were rushing touchdowns (19), yards per carry (7.35), 100-yard games (10), 200-yard games (3), rushes of 20+ yards (23), total points (114), and the single game rushing record (272 yards). In all, McBride set nine new UAB football records.

His historic season earned him Second Team All-America honors.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo High School moves to remote learning on Friday after vandalism
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
Source: WBRC News
Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail

Latest News

Clouds and rain chances will increase from south to north today with increasing rain chances...
First Alert: Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary
Fish fly during Mullet Toss at Flora-Bama
Mullet toss weekend at the Flora-Bama kicks off!
ONE YEAR LATER: Lookback on the infamous escape of Casey White