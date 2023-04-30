LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.
Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) -A 33-year-old Talladega woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 2:27 p.m. April 29.

Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.

Marizette was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, but later passed away  The driver of the GMC, Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, of Talladega, was injured and was also transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Another passenger of the GMC, Travoris K. Wallace, 32, of Lincoln, who was not using his seat belt at the time of crash, was also injured and taken to UAB.

The crash happened on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road, approximately five miles north of Talladega. 

123movies

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds and rain chances will increase from south to north today with increasing rain chances...
First Alert: Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

Green and White Campaign
Green and White Campaign
Blue pinwheels are the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
Child abuse prevention leaders encouraging adults to report child abuse cases
Clouds and rain chances will increase from south to north today with increasing rain chances...
First Alert: Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening
New data released on child abuse in Alabama
New data released on child abuse in Alabama