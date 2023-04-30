Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) -A 33-year-old Talladega woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 2:27 p.m. April 29.

Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.

Marizette was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, but later passed away The driver of the GMC, Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, of Talladega, was injured and was also transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Another passenger of the GMC, Travoris K. Wallace, 32, of Lincoln, who was not using his seat belt at the time of crash, was also injured and taken to UAB.

The crash happened on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road, approximately five miles north of Talladega.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.