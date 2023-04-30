LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds and rain chances will increase from south to north today with increasing rain chances...
First Alert: Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested