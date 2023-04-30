LawCall
SEC dominates the NFL Draft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference dominated the NFL Draft once again.

It marks the 17th consecutive year that the SEC has led all conferences in the having the most players drafted into the NFL.

The SEC set the record for the most players drafted from one conference in 2021 and 2022 with 65 players. This year, the conference had 62 players selected.

The Big Ten Conference finished with 55 players drafted, good for the second most players selected. It’s the fifth year in a row that the Big Ten has finished runner-up to the SEC.

Alabama and Georgia led the nation with the most players picked in the 2023 NFL Draft with ten. It’s the fifth time in the last six years that either Alabama or Georgia has led the nation with the most players selected. Georgia has had 34 players selected in the last three NFL Draft’s total, setting the record for the most players drafted over a three year timespan.

Below you can find a full breakdown of how many players were selected from each team and conference in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SEC: 62 total players selected

  • Alabama — 10
  • Georgia — 10
  • Florida — 6
  • LSU — 6
  • Tennessee — 5
  • Auburn — 5
  • South Carolina — 5
  • Ole Miss — 4
  • Kentucky — 3
  • Texas A&M — 3
  • Arkansas — 2
  • Mississippi State — 2
  • Missouri — 1

Big Ten: 55 players selected

  • Michigan — 9
  • Ohio State — 6
  • Penn State — 6
  • Maryland — 5
  • Purdue — 5
  • Northwestern — 4
  • Illinois — 4
  • Iowa — 4
  • Michigan State — 3
  • Minnesota — 3
  • Wisconsin — 3
  • Nebraska — 2
  • Rutgers — 1

ACC: 32 players selected

  • Clemson — 6
  • Pitt — 6
  • North Carolina — 4
  • Louisville — 3
  • Miami — 3
  • Syracuse — 2
  • Wake Forest — 2
  • Florida State — 1
  • Boston College — 1
  • Georgia Tech — 1
  • NC State — 1
  • Virginia — 1
  • Virginia Tech — 1

Big 12: 30 players selected

  • TCU — 8
  • Oklahoma — 5
  • Texas — 5
  • Kansas State — 4
  • Oklahoma State — 2
  • Iowa State — 3
  • Baylor — 1
  • West Virginia — 1
  • Texas Tech — 1

Pac 12: 27 players selected

  • Oregon — 6
  • Stanford — 5
  • UCLA — 4
  • USC — 4
  • Utah — 3
  • Oregon State — 2
  • Cal — 1
  • Washington State — 1
  • Arizona State — 1

AAC: 10 players selected

  • Houston — 4
  • Cincinnati — 3
  • Tulane — 2
  • SMU — 1

Sun Belt: 9 players selected

  • ODU — 3
  • Appalachian State — 2
  • Louisiana — 1
  • South Alabama — 1
  • Southern Miss — 1
  • Troy — 1

Independent (teams with no conference affiliation): 7 players selected

  • Notre Dame — 3
  • BYU — 3
  • Liberty — 1

MAC: 7 players selected

  • Eastern Michigan — 2
  • Ball State — 1
  • Bowling Green — 1
  • Central Michigan — 1
  • Western Michigan — 1
  • Toledo — 1

MWC: 5 players selected

  • Boise State — 2
  • Fresno State — 1
  • New Mexico — 1
  • San Jose State — 1

Conference USA: 3 players selected

  • Charlotte — 1
  • UAB — 1
  • Western Kentucky — 1

FCS/Division II: 12 players selected

  • North Dakota State — 1
  • South Dakota State — 1
  • Sacramento State — 1
  • Stephen F. Austin — 1
  • William & Mary — 1
  • Princeton — 1
  • Wagner — 1
  • Kennesaw State — 1
  • Wingate — 1
  • UT-Martin — 1
  • Northern Michigan — 1
  • Jackson State — 1

