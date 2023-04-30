First Alert Weather: Rain moves out, highs around 70 Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Fultondale, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Clay and Pinson. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads.

The heavy overnight rain will continue moving east of our area with diminishing rain chances through the day and afternoon highs around 70-degrees with winds gusting up to 30-mph. A reinforcing cold front will move into the area bringing cooler, but drier conditions for the remainder of the weekend and into the upcoming week as an area of high pressure builds south from Canada through the day. Clouds will be diminishing from west to east as the more stable air arrives.

As the high builds into the Eastern U.S. conditions will remain dry into the second half of the week with afternoon highs and overnight lows both below normal for the beginning of May.

