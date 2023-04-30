1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday.

A dispute began at the Hay Court Apartments between multiple females before multiple men began to get involved.

The males in the disagreement pulled guns out and began to fire. A 29-year-old male was shot and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old male is suspected in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it’s available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.