1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

Tuscaloosa Police Department
Tuscaloosa Police Department(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday.

A dispute began at the Hay Court Apartments between multiple females before multiple men began to get involved.

The males in the disagreement pulled guns out and began to fire. A 29-year-old male was shot and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old male is suspected in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it’s available.

