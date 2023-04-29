Students hold United worship night to share message of hope

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The death of two students, Channing McGuffee of Hoover High School and Khalia Smith of Helena High School, is sparking what students are calling a revival in the Birmingham area.

Hundreds of students across the Greater Birmingham area came together Friday night at the Shades Mountain Baptist Church youth building for United. It’s a student-led event meant to bring together young people from all different schools to help uplift each other.

With so many people feeling a sense of loss right now, Grant Tincher, one of the many organizers, says he wants people to walk away feeling hope. He adds that sense of hope can only come from one place.

“As we’ve gone through some trials this past week, I think what’s brought us together is the revelation of Christ,” said Tincher. “The fact that Christ has been exalted in every conversation, every gathering, every -- anything! I can list so many different things, but it’s been about Jesus and that is what the joy and peace has come from.”

He says tomorrow isn’t promised so tonight, they want to share what really matters.

“Tonight will all be about hope,” he explains. “This hope in the gospel and the gospel that gives us joy and gives us peace, that can’t be found to that degree in any other place. That’s the truth of God’s Word.”

During the night, students shared testimonies, listened to speakers, and sang worship songs.

You can view a short clip from inside the event, provided by event organizers, below.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church 'United' (Source: Event Organizer)

