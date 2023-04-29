LawCall
Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting on April 10.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A police officer in Louisville is continuing his recovery after he was critically injured while responding to a mass shooting earlier this month.

WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards gunfire heard in the downtown area on April 10.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight others were injured that day after 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon started shooting at the Old National Bank.

On Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared that Wilt’s condition has been improving each day, and the medical team is making progress in getting him off machines and equipment.

“He’s even able to open his eyes and look at you, which is a huge step forward. We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going,” the police foundation shared.

Authorities say Wilt remains in critical condition, but he is fighting hard.

According to the police foundation, the next 24 to 36 hours will be critical in determining when Wilt will be off the ventilator and other devices.

“We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the police foundation shared.

