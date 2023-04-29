Bham Housing Authority and Police create “Conversations Over Pizza” initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of Birmingham is teaming up with the Birmingham police department to curb crime with their “Conversations Over Pizza” program. The initiative invites community members to join police officers for a slice of pizza and discuss issues affecting their area.

“When they came in, I think they were expecting something completely different. We’re like, come on here and come get some pizza and join the conversation,” said Larry Williams, Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs at the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.

The goal is to start a conversation and break down barriers between the community and police.

Williams believes that change begins with conversation, saying, “I think all change starts with a conversation, because it’s you getting the opportunity to understand each other’s perspective. So, what I see this doing is basically giving the residents as well as the police department the opportunity to exchange perspectives.”

Keyontay Pearson, a Birmingham Housing Authority resident, shared her positive experience at one of the first events. “My children had a good experience because they could talk to and communicate with [police]. I want to have a better life for my kids when they grow up, so they won’t be scared when I see the police,” she said. Pearson also appreciated the police presence at the event, saying, “When you get [to be] face to face with them, they could know what’s going on in the community.”

Williams is confident that the initiative will continue to grow in popularity. “I think that the people that were there this time will come back, and I think they will recruit others to come,” he said.

The “Conversations Over Pizza” program also serves as a platform to show residents how to utilize resources like requesting extra patrol cars or community resource officers.

