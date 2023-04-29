6 Alabama Republicans file bill banning drag performance in front of minors in AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill filed in Alabama yesterday has drawn criticism due to its proposal to ban public drag performances in front of children under 18 in various settings, including schools, libraries, and restaurants.

House Bill 401 was sponsored by six Alabama Republicans. The bill’s sponsors claim that it aims to prevent “lewd”or inappropriate activities that involve exotic dancers or male or female impersonators.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it infringes upon freedom of expression.

Alabama Pride’s Josh Coleman stated, “It definitely feels like this is a step backwards. Every Alabamian should be able to make choices about themselves and the way that they live their life.”

The bill has passed an initial vote and is currently under discussion in committee before heading to the House floor.

