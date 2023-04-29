LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

6 Alabama Republicans file bill banning drag performance in front of minors in AL

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill filed in Alabama yesterday has drawn criticism due to its proposal to ban public drag performances in front of children under 18 in various settings, including schools, libraries, and restaurants.

House Bill 401 was sponsored by six Alabama Republicans. The bill’s sponsors claim that it aims to prevent “lewd”or inappropriate activities that involve exotic dancers or male or female impersonators.

However, opponents of the bill argue that it infringes upon freedom of expression.

Alabama Pride’s Josh Coleman stated, “It definitely feels like this is a step backwards. Every Alabamian should be able to make choices about themselves and the way that they live their life.”

The bill has passed an initial vote and is currently under discussion in committee before heading to the House floor.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
A police car.
Hoover PD searching for shoplifting suspects
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
Weston Stidham
Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

Latest News

Birmingham housing authority launches community and policing initiative
Bham Housing Authority and Police create “Conversations Over Pizza” initiative
Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children
Teens come together for 'United' event after recent tragedies
Students hold United worship night to share message of hope
Birmingham housing authority launches community and policing initiative
Birmingham Housing Authority launches community and policing initiative