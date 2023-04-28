Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama standout Linebacker Will Anderson has been selected with the 3rd overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The Alabama defensive standout is going to the Houston Texans who are coached by former Alabama standout DeMeco Ryans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.