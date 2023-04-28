Two firefighters injured battling fire in Birmingham

LawCall
Crews were called to battle a fire at the corner of Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. and 12th Street North in Birmingham, Ala.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue service confirm two firefighters were injured Thursday evening while battling a fire in the city.

Crews were called to the corner of Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. and 12th Street North in Birmingham around 10 p.m.

We’re told crews were fighting a fire at a duplex located on 12th Street North.

No other details are available, including the extent of the injuries, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

