Two Clanton Elementary School students get the best surprise

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Elementary School hosted a program to honor and recognize a few of their children on Thursday for Military Child Appreciation Month.

In addition to that, they surprised two students whose mother had been deployed for a year in the Navy.

There was a lot of emotion, not only from the children, but everyone at the program.

The family was eager to get home and you could tell by their smiles, they were so happy to be together again.

“The raw emotion of those two children, I mean just dropping everything they have when they saw her. It just hit really hard,” said Allie Cleckler, a first grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

The two students in first and second grade had no idea their mom was coming home.

Teachers Jennifer, Stacy, Michelle, and Allie put the surprise together.

“It was such a surprise to all the children. The emotion that was seen today was just out of pure love and joy from the kids,” said Michelle Coker, a second grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

The program also featured a performance from the students and recognized several branches of the military.

“It was so touching because these children are so well grounded in faith. They really love the community, and they make every point to make others around them feel special and it was just nice to be able to do that for them”, said Stacey Phillips, a second grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

This also gave the school an opportunity to say goodbye to one of their own. Sara Hanzes, who is a P.E. teacher at Clanton and also an active Navy reserve, will be deploying in June for 14 months.

