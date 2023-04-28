LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two Clanton Elementary School students get the best surprise

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Elementary School hosted a program to honor and recognize a few of their children on Thursday for Military Child Appreciation Month.

In addition to that, they surprised two students whose mother had been deployed for a year in the Navy.

There was a lot of emotion, not only from the children, but everyone at the program.

The family was eager to get home and you could tell by their smiles, they were so happy to be together again.

“The raw emotion of those two children, I mean just dropping everything they have when they saw her. It just hit really hard,” said Allie Cleckler, a first grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

The two students in first and second grade had no idea their mom was coming home.

Teachers Jennifer, Stacy, Michelle, and Allie put the surprise together.

“It was such a surprise to all the children. The emotion that was seen today was just out of pure love and joy from the kids,” said Michelle Coker, a second grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

The program also featured a performance from the students and recognized several branches of the military.

“It was so touching because these children are so well grounded in faith. They really love the community, and they make every point to make others around them feel special and it was just nice to be able to do that for them”, said Stacey Phillips, a second grade teacher at Clanton Elementary.

This also gave the school an opportunity to say goodbye to one of their own. Sara Hanzes, who is a P.E. teacher at Clanton and also an active Navy reserve, will be deploying in June for 14 months.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Source: WBRC News
Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash
Road work in Alabaster
Alabaster repaving Alabaster Boulevard
Students plan to hold a United worship night to honor the students' lives lost around Birmingham.
Hoover High students honoring young lives lost with United event
File video of the Honda Indy Car Grand Prix. Source: WBRC video
The city of Birmingham expects big economic impact from Indy Grand Prix race this weekend
Source: WBRC News
Impact of Regions Field on 10th anniversary