Tuscaloosa mayor proposes massive capital spending plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - $100 million! That’s the size of Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox’s capital improvement budget request, one that covers that a whole range of projects. It is by far not a done deal since the city council has to vote on it.

We are talking about projects ranging from street paving, to fiber, and to a new fire station on Hargrove Road.

Mayor Maddox says the city is in good shape financially and feels this is a worthy request since Tuscaloosa has grown by more than 27 percent since 2000, according to one study. The mayor’s request is now before the council’s finance committee.

Mayor Maddox feels his capital improvement budget focuses on the improving the fundamentals of the city.

“For us it’s about investing in the fundamentals and continuing to grow this great city. And our budget reflects that. In fact, it’s the largest budget surplus in the city’s history. We’re excited about that and we’re going to invest wisely so we can continue to grow Tuscaloosa,” said mayor Maddox.

One city councilmember wants to see the details before offering a full-fledge endorsement.

“I appreciate the mayor giving us a heads up and giving us time to dissect it, giving us time go through the budget on our own and to hear him present it,” said Tuscaloosa City District 2 Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

Howard says she believes it may be late summer before the council takes an up or down vote on it.

