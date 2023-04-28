Tuscaloosa firefighter remembers how April 27, 2011 changed him for the better

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The April 27, 2011 tornado in Tuscaloosa brings back a lot of memories for so many including first responders on duty that day and those who were called in.

The storm killed more than 50 people in Tuscaloosa alone.

On the morning of April 27, 2011, Sgt. Randy Latner had a bad feeling about the weather when he woke up that day. Latner’s intuition was spot on. He didn’t go back home until the next day. Latner remembers it all with painful clarity.

“I helped a few people with broke legs, broke arms and I did see a small child who was deceased,” Sgt. Latner said.

And that was only the beginning after the powerful tornado ripped through Tuscaloosa 12 years ago. It is an image Latner will never forget.

“We heard the horns blow and you could actually see the backside of it as it was leaving and just a few seconds after that they called and we responded to Alberta City with an entrapment,” said Sgt. Latner.

Latner’s job that day was to command a 40,000 pound firetruck, driving it to locations his team was needed the most.

“I was a little apprehensive driving because I didn’t know what I was going to see, but when I hit University Boulevard I saw all kinds of trees laying down and debris everywhere,” said Latner.

As the evening hours wore on that day, Latner had no time to think about carnage left behind, but relied on his training, keeping his cool in the middle of widespread devastation.

“I am thinking about placement.. where am I going to park my truck where I can get my equipment to the quickest and I am also thinking about getting there safely with all the stuff in the road,” Latner said.

Twelve years later, Latner admitted the experience has made him more compassionate, more aware that life can change on a dime for so many, far and wide.

“I think you have an opportunity to get better or get worse and I think since then I’ve become more compassionate. The great thing about that is I saw lots of good, people who normally don’t talk to each other talked to each other,” he said.

In other words, Latner saw the silver lining in humanity that day, another memory to counterbalance the horror of an angry storm.

Sgt. Randy Latner says he didn’t go to bed until 5 a.m. the next day. Now, whenever we have a tornado threat, Latner often preps the younger firefighters what to expect should it happen again.

