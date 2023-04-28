LawCall
Tiger Woods’ “Popstroke” mini golf venue coming to Tuscaloosa

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A new minigolf venue designed by Tiger Woods is coming to Tuscaloosa, according to City Councilman Kip Tyner.

“Popstroke” is 18-hole putt putt golf venue. The company says it infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for everyone. The venue will include food and drinks and other entertainment.

Tyner tells us it will be built in the Alberta area just off McFarland Boulevard near the Hampton Inn and Baumhowers restaurant. Tyner says this news is big for Alberta which continues to grow leaps and bounds since the April 27, 2011 tornado.

“We’re just super excited and welcome Tiger Woods to Tuscaloosa. Welcome Tiger to Alberta. Who would have dreamed that would happen? Through all the horrors of that day 12 years ago this is a really a silver lining,” Tyner said.

Tyner is told Popstroke should be up and running by the weekend of the Texas game which is a few short months away.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

