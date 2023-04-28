LawCall
One year later: Alabama community to host dinner for donors after 2022 tornado

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A neighborhood hit by a tornado wants to thank the people who helped storm victims and organizers have a planned a celebration to show it.

Eutaw’s Branch Heights subdivision has come a long way since a tornado hit there just over a year ago.

While no one was injured or killed, many homes and even the neighborhood’s community building suffered damage.

More than 550 people live in the Branch Heights community with more than half of them being children.

Some needed temporary housing until their homes could be repaired or rebuilt. Others needed supplies to help them through the first few hours or days after the tornado.

The Branch Heights Housing Community Executive Director Anita Lewis says they are hosting a donors appreciation dinner Sunday to thank those people and groups who stepped up to make a difference in their lives.

“They came out being very generous and understanding,” Lewis said. “We had 126 residents in the hotel that we had to feed. But we didn’t have that problem because we had people from… we had a truck from Bowling Green, Kentucky that brought us stuff and supplies and food.

That help also included housing, clothing, and furniture.

More than 70 donors from Alabama and outside the state are invited to attend.

