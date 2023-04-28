Montevallo High School moves to remote learning on Friday after vandalism

LawCall
Montevallo High School moves to remote learning today after vandalism
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Montevallo High School will be learning from home on Friday after “unforeseen issues to the building.”

WBRC has been told this is due to vandalism at the building.

Staff will report to the school starting at 8 a.m., but students will remain at home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

