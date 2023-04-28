Mike Behind the Mic: Shannon Brown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - April 27, 2023 marked 12 years since the devastating tornado outbreak in Alabama.

Mike Dubberly got a chance to talk with former Alabama All-American Defensive Lineman and Co-Captain Shannon Brown, who’s now the principal at Liberty Middle School in Madison, Alabama. On April 27, 2011, Shannon lost his daughter Loryn in the EF-4 tornado that hit Tuscaloosa. The college student was pursuing her dream of attending the University of Alabama and now, endowment scholarships have been created in her honor.

Here’s Shannon’s conversation with Mike Dubberly.

