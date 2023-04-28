LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mike Behind the Mic: Shannon Brown

Mike Behind the Mic: Shannon Brown
Mike Behind the Mic: Shannon Brown(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - April 27, 2023 marked 12 years since the devastating tornado outbreak in Alabama.

Mike Dubberly got a chance to talk with former Alabama All-American Defensive Lineman and Co-Captain Shannon Brown, who’s now the principal at Liberty Middle School in Madison, Alabama.  On April 27, 2011, Shannon lost his daughter Loryn in the EF-4 tornado that hit Tuscaloosa.  The college student was pursuing her dream of attending the University of Alabama and now, endowment scholarships have been created in her honor.

Here’s Shannon’s conversation with Mike Dubberly.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
A police car.
Hoover PD searching for shoplifting suspects
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
Weston Stidham
Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Kris Stubblefield: National Cornbread Festival
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Bulls competing for SPHL President's Cup
Mike Behind the Mic: Eric Guster
Mike Behind the Mic: Eric Guster
Designer Bag Bingo
Designer Bag Bingo next month at The Club