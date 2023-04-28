Meteorologist making it easier to find storm shelters near you

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We know storm shelters can save lives. Meteorologist Craig Ceecee is making the process of finding them a lot easier.

Ceecee, who is also an instructor at Mississippi State, spent the past year and a half researching shelter locations in tornado prone areas. He put them on an interactive map.

“So that people know where the nearest one is and they can find it on a map,” Ceecee said. So far, the map shows over 1,900 shelters.

“You are blessed to have a large number in central Alabama and in most of your counties. Although, we could probably use more,” Ceecee said.

Storm shelters come in different sizes. They are colored coded on Ceecee’s map. Ceecee is a classmate of First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Linahan. She says CeeCee’s work is life saving.

“This initiative by Craig is a great opportunity to give people more control of those situations to feel like they have the resources in place to go somewhere and be safe and know they are going to be ok,” Linahan said.

Ceecee’s working with emergency managers and others on the project. He and Linahan say, let the tornado shelter map be a part of your severe weather plan.

“Make sure you have enough time to get to them because you don’t want to be stuck in a vehicle or outdoors when the tornado comes,” Ceecee said.

“This just going to be that extra step to get you prepared when you have something like a First Alert Weather Day so you know ahead of time exactly where are my family and I need to go to be safe and that’s going to help with that storm anxiety because we always say do what is within your control and that can help you be prepared and not scared,” Linahan said.

Ceecee continues to identify shelters. Just this week he added 60 more. He wants to continue building on the map and allow TV stations to use it during severe weather coverage. You can locate the shelters at findyourtornadoshelter.com.

