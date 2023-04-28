LawCall
Local girl receives ‘perfect 10′ moment from Alabama Gymnastics

Frances McCalley gets the surprise of a lifetime
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Life has its perfect 10 moments and Frances McCalley received the surprise of a lifetime thanks to Dream On 3, a non-profit organization that helps make sports themed dreams come true. Frances was able to feel like she landed a perfect 10.

It started with a knock at the door and a gathering of Frances’ family and friends to send her off in style in a limo ride to Tuscaloosa to surprise her with some of her favorite things, like a paint party and eating spaghetti and meatballs. But the best part was visiting with the Alabama gymnastics team.

“I was really excited,” Frances said “When I got inside I screamed inside a fluffy pillow.”

“They said from the beginning, like you guys sit back and we take care of everything,” Frances’ mother Anna McCalley said.

Frances had the chance to attend one of Alabama’s gymnastic meets as part of her experience and became the star of the show with plenty of cartwheels.

“She said she was really nervous before she went down on the floor. And then her nerves all of a sudden went away,” Frances’ mother said. “They introduced her and she was down there with Big Al and one of the girls from the team and she is just standing there in the lights. Then she just takes off with her cartwheels. The crowd ate it up, so they were egging it on and she just kept going and going.”

A gymnast herself, Frances flips on her own bar at home, but now she has a little Alabama swag to go along with it.

“No matter what position you’re in, you can always put a smile on someone’s face,” Alabama junior gymnast Cameron Machado said.

