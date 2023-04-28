LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office holds graduation ceremony for new deputies

JCSO holds graduation ceremony for new deputies
JCSO holds graduation ceremony for new deputies(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office introduced their latest graduating class to the public Friday morning.

The graduation ceremony for Session 64 graduates was held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Academy in Fultondale.

Sheriff Mark Pettway says he is eager to welcome the new deputies and their families into the JCSO family.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
A police car.
Hoover PD searching for shoplifting suspects
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
Weston Stidham
Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

Latest News

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.
Drivers take the track at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend for Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
HABD partners with Birmingham Police Department in initiative to help keep residents safe
HABD partners with Birmingham Police Department in initiative to help keep residents safe
Source: WBRC video
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix this weekend
Koreon Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Mashal's Task Force and charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in 2021 double homicide case