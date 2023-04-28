Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office holds graduation ceremony for new deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office introduced their latest graduating class to the public Friday morning.

The graduation ceremony for Session 64 graduates was held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Academy in Fultondale.

Sheriff Mark Pettway says he is eager to welcome the new deputies and their families into the JCSO family.

“We are beyond proud of the amazing men and women who make up Session 64,” Sheriff Pettway said. “I am honored to know them and look forward to working collectively with each of them to keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe.”

