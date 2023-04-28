LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jahmyr Gibbs selected by the Detroit Lions

Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs has been selected in the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Gibbs spent one season playing for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Georgia Tech. He is the 3rd Crimson Tide player to be selected in the first round.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Firefighter remembers April 27, 2011
Tuscaloosa firefighter remembers how April 27, 2011 changed him for the better
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)
Bryce Young goes first overall in the NFL Draft
Firefighter remembers April 27, 2011
Firefighter remembers April 27, 2011