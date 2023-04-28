Hoover High students honoring young lives lost with United event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School lost one of their own last week and a Helena High School student was killed in a car wreck Wednesday night.

A group of students is honoring their lives with an event called United. They hope to bring students from all across the Birmingham area to uplift and support each other.

The three young men organizing the event are passionate about encouraging those who are hurting right now. They say since the passing of their friend Channing McGuffee last week, students have met in some capacity every day since.

McGuffee was a sophomore at Hoover High School and friends say a revival has sparked since her passing.

Several students across the Birmingham area have died in the last month so Camron Glover (Hoover High senior), Grant Tincher (Jeff State Community College sophomore), and Elijah Joseph (Hoover High senior) want people to know there is hope.

Glover says McGuffee was notorious for sharing the love of Christ and now, that’s the legacy they want to continue.

“Three weeks ago we were standing in a beach house in the living room,” he explained. “It was a rainy day and it was Spring Break. We were standing there and we were singing a karaoke song. Little did we know that the words to the karaoke son were going to come to life but the karaoke song was ‘Love you Like I’m going to Lose You’ by Meghan Trainor. If anything, this has taught us that tomorrow is not promised but we can choose to love and we can choose to inspire and we can choose to be the difference in the world that Christ stood for.”

The United event is happening Friday night from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Shades Mountain Baptist Church youth building. The address is 2017 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills.

They plan to have speakers, sing worship songs, and share testimonies. The friends say the event is open to anyone and everyone needing support right now.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.