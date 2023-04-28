LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash

Police searching for man who used fake bills at local business
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has an update on the cases of counterfeit cash that we have been reporting on.

Homewood Police said they are now investigating four different cases where a fake 100-dollar bill was used.

Police believe the man above, went into local businesses on 18th street in downtown Homewood, and intentionally paid with illegal money. He is also believed by police to be the same man using fake bills at different Mountain Brook businesses.

Homewood Police tell WBRC that all four of their reported cases happened on Tuesday, April 25th. Then, just one day later, Mountain Brook Police said they believe the same man used more fake money successfully at four businesses, but was rejected at multiple others.

Vestavia Hills Police are also investigating multiple cases of counterfeit money being used at businesses, but can’t confirm yet if the man is also their suspect.

Mountain Brook police said they work to educate business owners on how to spot fake money and that likely helped some notice the counterfeit cash. MBPD said business owners were able to confiscate some of the fake bills, and started calling other nearby businesses to warn them.

“It showed us that our businesses are close to each other,” Mountain Brook Police Department Community Relations Officer, Megan Thomas said. “When this started happening, they reached out to each other, and really looked out for each other. Then, they called us and notified us and turned it into us.”

Officials with the U.S. Secret Service Office tell WBRC that they are aware of these cases of counterfeit money, but they are not assisting in the investigation. They typically only do cases with mass quantities of counterfeit cash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Crews were called to battle a fire at the corner of Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. and 12th...
Two firefighters injured battling fire in Birmingham
The Birmingham Barons are celebrating ten years at Regions Field.
Birmingham Barons celebrating 10 years at Regions Field
Road work in Alabaster
Alabaster repaving Alabaster Boulevard
Students plan to hold a United worship night to honor the students' lives lost around Birmingham.
Hoover High students honoring young lives lost with United event