Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has an update on the cases of counterfeit cash that we have been reporting on.

Homewood Police said they are now investigating four different cases where a fake 100-dollar bill was used.

Police believe the man above, went into local businesses on 18th street in downtown Homewood, and intentionally paid with illegal money. He is also believed by police to be the same man using fake bills at different Mountain Brook businesses.

Homewood Police tell WBRC that all four of their reported cases happened on Tuesday, April 25th. Then, just one day later, Mountain Brook Police said they believe the same man used more fake money successfully at four businesses, but was rejected at multiple others.

Vestavia Hills Police are also investigating multiple cases of counterfeit money being used at businesses, but can’t confirm yet if the man is also their suspect.

Mountain Brook police said they work to educate business owners on how to spot fake money and that likely helped some notice the counterfeit cash. MBPD said business owners were able to confiscate some of the fake bills, and started calling other nearby businesses to warn them.

“It showed us that our businesses are close to each other,” Mountain Brook Police Department Community Relations Officer, Megan Thomas said. “When this started happening, they reached out to each other, and really looked out for each other. Then, they called us and notified us and turned it into us.”

Officials with the U.S. Secret Service Office tell WBRC that they are aware of these cases of counterfeit money, but they are not assisting in the investigation. They typically only do cases with mass quantities of counterfeit cash.

