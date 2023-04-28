LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Shiloh

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Shiloh, born March 2006, enjoys listening to music, playing basketball, and football.

If Shiloh could plan a day all about himself, he would choose to ride go karts, race cars, and play football!

Shiloh would do well in a structured family that will help him thrive.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

