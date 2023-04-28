LawCall
HABD partners with Birmingham Police Department in initiative to help keep residents safe

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) launched its ‘Conversations Over Pizza’ initiative Thursday.

The program, in partnership with the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), will take place on a recurring basis across HABD communities.

The purpose of the initiative is to bring BPD officers together with Birmingham residents in an effort to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

BPD and community members will work together to deter and prevent crime and ensure that residents have a better understanding of what resources are available to them to enhance the safety of themselves and their communities.

HABD and BPD held the first ‘Conversations Over Pizza’ at Freedom Manor and Smithfield Court, bringing dozens of residents and community members together for one hour.

HABD and BPD will visit every public housing community and will hold multiple meetings at each site. These meetings are open to the public.

Both HABD and BPD are working to finalize the calendar for the next ‘Conversations Over Pizza’. Once the calendar is finalized, it will be posted at habd.org.

