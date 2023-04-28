LawCall
Fosters Community days away from opening its 1st Farmer’s Market

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fosters community is on the verge of getting its first farmer’s market.

Construction started this week and should be completed by next week.

The new farmer’s market is located off U.S. Highway 11 in Braughton Park.

The board of directors says the project cost a little under $50,000 with the Tuscaloosa County Commission covering most of it. Board Member Jim Colby believes this is a really big deal for the Fosters community.

“Number one, folks won’t have to drive so far to go to the farmer’s market in town. It also helps improve the quality of life in this area and gives local farmers and crafts people a chance to sell their produce and handcrafts,” says Board Member Colby.

Colby says they hope to open it for the first time by mid-May. The goal for the farmers market is to be open every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

