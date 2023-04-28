First Alert Weather: Decreasing clouds and breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Last night we saw a few storms produce large hail in parts of West Alabama, but most of this activity is moving out of our area this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with only a few showers off to the north and east of our area. Temperatures are starting out a little warmer this morning thanks to some cloud cover and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Most of us are waking up in the low to mid 60s. Today’s forecast is looking very nice. We will hold on to a 20% chance of a stray shower before noon. I wouldn’t worry about grabbing the umbrella today. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease this afternoon, and we could see a mostly sunny sky by 5-6 p.m.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Temperatures this afternoon will end up closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will end up a little breezy at times with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. If you plan on attending the Indy 5k at Barber Motorsports Park this evening, the weather is looking very nice with some sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. The Barons game should be nice as well as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Storms Possible Late Saturday Evening: We will likely start the weekend off dry and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning. I think we’ll start Saturday off with a partly cloudy sky with cloud cover increasing late in the day. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Future Radar - Sat. 8 p.m. (WBRC)

If you plan on attending the Birmingham Stallions USFL game at Protective Stadium Saturday at 11:30 a.m., the weather should be nice and quiet! Our rain and storm chances could increase Saturday evening as another area of low pressure develops and sweeps through the Southeast. The best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20. A strong storm or two can’t be completely ruled out. The main threat will be gusty winds and hail. Winds tomorrow will shift from the west to the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain that develops could be heavy at times with breezy conditions. A few storms will also be possible, but I don’t anticipate an organized threat for any strong or severe storms. Rain chance around 70%. Most of the rainy weather will move out of our area Sunday morning. I would plan for a cloudy sky Sunday morning with a 40% chance for showers. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 50s. By Sunday afternoon, I think we’ll end up mostly dry with cloud cover slowly decreasing. Sunday afternoon will likely end up breezy with highs in the lower 70s. We should finish out the weekend with some sunshine. Rainfall totals over the next three days are forecast to add up to around 0.25″-0.5″.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Dry and Cool Start to May: We’ll begin the first week of May with quiet weather. Temperatures will likely start out below average. Our average high temperatures for early May normally approach 80­°F. Overnight lows average in the upper 50s.We could see morning temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s to start out the week. I think we’ll end up with plenty of sunshine next Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s. Long-range models hint that our next chance for showers and storms may not occur until the end of next week (May 5th-7th).

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

