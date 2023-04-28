Etowah County Sheriff’s make arrest in arson case

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Altoona man on arson charges, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Lee Adams is charged with three counts of arson 2nd, according to Investigator Wesley Smith. The arrest of Adams is in connection with three arsons that occurred in the months of January and February of 2023 in the Egypt community.

The arsons were all seperate incidents involving different structures over the two months. All cases were responded to by the Etowah County Arson Task Force, the State Fire Marshall, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

Adams has been released from the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $15,000.

