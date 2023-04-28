LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Etowah County Sheriff’s make arrest in arson case

Robert Lee Adams Mugshot
Robert Lee Adams Mugshot(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Altoona man on arson charges, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Lee Adams is charged with three counts of arson 2nd, according to Investigator Wesley Smith. The arrest of Adams is in connection with three arsons that occurred in the months of January and February of 2023 in the Egypt community.

The arsons were all seperate incidents involving different structures over the two months. All cases were responded to by the Etowah County Arson Task Force, the State Fire Marshall, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

Adams has been released from the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $15,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
A police car.
Hoover PD searching for shoplifting suspects
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
Weston Stidham
Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search

Latest News

JCSO holds graduation ceremony for new deputies
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office holds graduation ceremony for new deputies
Source: WBRC video
Police investigating vandalism at Montevallo HS
Walt Maddox at the polls.
Tuscaloosa mayor proposes massive capital spending plan
Fosters Farmers Market
Fosters Community days away from opening its 1st Farmer’s Market