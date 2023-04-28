Drivers take the track at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend for Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Upwards of 85,000 fans from 50 states and 13 countries will make their way to Barber Motorsports Park this weekend for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The event annually has an economic impact of $27 million.

There are 11 races throughout the weekend leading up to the NTT series race on Sunday.

There are more than just the races this weekend at Barber, including the Fan Zone, Beer and Wine Festival, and the Ferris Wheel.

The name of the race has changed this year to represent Children’s of Alabama. Senior Event Manager, Taylor Bonds, said Children’s of Alabama has always been an important part of the race.

“Children’s of Alabama has been a part of the race for a really long time, but this year we really made it official thanks to Medical Properties Trust. They gifted the entitlement to Children’s of Alabama, so now a portion of all our proceeds go back to Children’s of Alabama, and they are obviously a cornerstone of our community here in Birmingham,” said Bonds.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. Children under the age of 15 get in for free.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.