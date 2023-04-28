Dadeville victim Shaunkivia ‘KeKe” Smith’s family speaks at visitation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith, one of the four victims killed in a deadly shooting in Dadeville nearly two weeks ago.

Keke was just 17 years old when she was shot at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Tallapoosa County. On Thursday, her body was brought to Hueytown as she prepares to be laid to rest.

“I’m just trying to make it through,” said Miranda Turner, Keke’s mother, when asked how she’s coping with the abrupt loss of her young daughter.

Meanwhile, Keke’s uncle C.J. Toney reminded everyone that this was a celebration of life.

“At the end of the day, it’s a celebration of life,” he said. “I always was told, you know, when I was little, once God is no finish he wants you to finish your mission with God then it’s time for you to go home. So we’re just celebrating life today.”

The funeral was held at Integrity Funeral Home, which is owned by Keke’s grandfather in Hueytown. Friends and family came to do what they could to support the family as they work through their grief.

This is the first of three events honoring Keke. Another will be held at Walker Funeral Home tomorrow, and a homecoming celebration is planned for Saturday at First Baptist Church in Dadeville.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.