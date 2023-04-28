LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dadeville victim Shaunkivia ‘KeKe” Smith’s family speaks at visitation

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith, one of the four victims killed in a deadly shooting in Dadeville nearly two weeks ago.

Keke was just 17 years old when she was shot at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Tallapoosa County. On Thursday, her body was brought to Hueytown as she prepares to be laid to rest.

“I’m just trying to make it through,” said Miranda Turner, Keke’s mother, when asked how she’s coping with the abrupt loss of her young daughter.

Meanwhile, Keke’s uncle C.J. Toney reminded everyone that this was a celebration of life.

“At the end of the day, it’s a celebration of life,” he said. “I always was told, you know, when I was little, once God is no finish he wants you to finish your mission with God then it’s time for you to go home. So we’re just celebrating life today.”

The funeral was held at Integrity Funeral Home, which is owned by Keke’s grandfather in Hueytown. Friends and family came to do what they could to support the family as they work through their grief.

This is the first of three events honoring Keke. Another will be held at Walker Funeral Home tomorrow, and a homecoming celebration is planned for Saturday at First Baptist Church in Dadeville.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Source: WBRC News
Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash
Road work in Alabaster
Alabaster repaving Alabaster Boulevard
Students plan to hold a United worship night to honor the students' lives lost around Birmingham.
Hoover High students honoring young lives lost with United event
File video of the Honda Indy Car Grand Prix. Source: WBRC video
The city of Birmingham expects big economic impact from Indy Grand Prix race this weekend
Source: WBRC News
Impact of Regions Field on 10th anniversary