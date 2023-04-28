LawCall
The city of Birmingham expects big economic impact from Indy Grand Prix race this weekend

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is expecting thousands of visitors for The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

It’s the 13th year for the race, but the first year named after the state’s children’s hospital. City leaders are expecting the weekend to have a big economic impact.

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said this is one of the largest events in the state when it comes to tourism, and it’s expected to bring in more than twenty-five million dollars this year.

“It is something that is unique to us,” Williams said. “It is something we should all be proud of.”

Williams said many of the incoming fans are going to be from out of state.

“50 percent, one half of the tickets being sold, are to people from out of state,” he said. “We have people from all 50 states, and from multiple countries, flying in.”

Williams said the race brings in money for local businesses and showcases the city and what it has to offer.

“And that’s in just two day, and staying at our hotels,” he said. “They are wanting to eat in our restaurants, and to see the different sites in the city of Birmingham. We expect it to have a direct economic impact of roughly 27 million dollars.”

That is 27 million dollars just from Saturday and Sunday, and Williams said Barber Motorsports Park brings in more than 400 thousand unique visitors a year.

“That looks like an economic impact of almost 175 million dollars throughout the year,” he said. “We also have a much larger economic impact, because this race is broadcast in over 100 stations, across the entire world, and live in the U.S..”

Birmingham is one of 17 cities hosting this type of race in the entire world.

