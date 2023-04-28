LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bryce Young goes first overall in the NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young has been selected #1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Young was a standout QB while in Tuscaloosa leading the Crimson Tide to a CFP National Championship title in 2020.

Live updates of the draft will be updated here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans
Build UP Community School graduate homeowner
Build UP Community School graduate becomes school’s first homeowner
Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment
Dog found neglected, abused in Center Point responding well to treatment
Anniston, Alabama
World Changers canceled this year in Anniston