Birmingham Barons celebrating 10 years at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - April marks ten years for Regions Field, the home of our very own Birmingham Barons baseball team.

“Despite the fact we’ve been ten years, it feels just like yesterday that we moved downtown,” said Birmingham Barons president and general manager Jonathan Nelson.

He says that first season at Regions Field was memorable.

“2013 certainly was a dream season in the truest sense,” said Nelson. “From the goodwill, the amount of civic pride, enthusiasm about Barons Baseball, about making downtown more of a destination but also capping it off with a number of awards -- Ballpark of the Year and then winning a Southern League Championship as well.”

Opening the field helped revitalize the Parkside District over the years.

“I think there’s so many great elements about coming to Regions Field, whether it be taking a stroll around Railroad Park or go visiting the Negro Southern League Museum right behind left field fence or whether it be going to have a beer over at Good People or Monday Night Brewing,” explained Nelson.

“Everything that we do in terms of capital development really had a snowball effect,” said Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams. “So if it’s from Regions Field ten years ago transforming what was a brown field and industrial site to a very vibrant baseball field and Railroad Park.”

There’s more work to be done though around the city. City leaders hope the amphitheater will do for the northside of Birmingham what the baseball field did for the Parkside District.

The Star at Uptown is a new amphitheater to be built on the former Carraway Hospital Complex site.

“This capital investment in an amphitheater I think will have tremendous yield and tremendous returns for the city as a whole, especially in that North Birmingham neighborhood which has been so neglected over the past five to ten years,” said Williams.

He adds that though the Magic City has come a long way in the last ten years, we should continue improving the city for years to come.

