Arrest made in 2021 double homicide case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced that an arrest has been made in the case of a 2021 double homicide that claimed the life of two Birmingham men.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 19-year-old Koreon Daisean Johnson of Birmingham. He has been charged with capital murder.

The arrest stems from a shooting that took place on November 12, 2021 in the 1100 block of 33rd Street Southwest. At approximately 6:30 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call of over 30 rounds fired.

Johnson is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

