LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Arrest made in 2021 double homicide case

Koreon Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Mashal's Task Force and charged with capital murder.
Koreon Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Mashal's Task Force and charged with capital murder.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced that an arrest has been made in the case of a 2021 double homicide that claimed the life of two Birmingham men.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested 19-year-old Koreon Daisean Johnson of Birmingham. He has been charged with capital murder.

The arrest stems from a shooting that took place on November 12, 2021 in the 1100 block of 33rd Street Southwest. At approximately 6:30 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call of over 30 rounds fired.

Johnson is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
18-year-old Helena High School student dies in car accident
A police car.
Hoover PD searching for shoplifting suspects
Weston Stidham
Birmingham police seize multiple firearms, drugs, and flame thrower during narcotics search
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
3 charged with unlawful possession of U.S. Postal Key, stolen mail
Severe threat.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday

Latest News

WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I59
Source: WBRC video
One year later: Alabama community to host dinner for donors after 2022 tornado
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo High School moves to remote learning on Friday after vandalism
Source: WBRC video
West Alabama community thanking donors after tornado