LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster repaving Alabaster Boulevard

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Boulevard is scheduled for rebuild as the city council approved a bid to repave the entire road.

The 7-million-dollar project will help rebuild the one-mile-long road that stretches from Weatherly Club Drive down to the promenade shopping center.

The project has been on the city’s radar for several years and after further examination, they knew it was time to repave an entire road.

The project will take the humps out of the area, the dirt that is not holding up well, and will totally repave the road.

It’s going to be pretty much a brand-new road when it’s all said and done, making a huge difference for so many people who currently travel on that road and who are going to travel in the future as the city continues to grow.

Brian Binzer, the City Administrator said, “We ultimately want to make the connection with this road out to highway 31. So from a long-term standpoint, it’s going to create some possibilities and opportunities for economic development.”

The project will begin in the next 30 days and will run through the summer to the end of the year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Source: WBRC News
Homewood Police and Mountain Brook Police searching for same suspect in cases of counterfeit cash
Students plan to hold a United worship night to honor the students' lives lost around Birmingham.
Hoover High students honoring young lives lost with United event
File video of the Honda Indy Car Grand Prix. Source: WBRC video
The city of Birmingham expects big economic impact from Indy Grand Prix race this weekend
Source: WBRC News
Impact of Regions Field on 10th anniversary