Alabaster repaving Alabaster Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Boulevard is scheduled for rebuild as the city council approved a bid to repave the entire road.

The 7-million-dollar project will help rebuild the one-mile-long road that stretches from Weatherly Club Drive down to the promenade shopping center.

The project has been on the city’s radar for several years and after further examination, they knew it was time to repave an entire road.

The project will take the humps out of the area, the dirt that is not holding up well, and will totally repave the road.

It’s going to be pretty much a brand-new road when it’s all said and done, making a huge difference for so many people who currently travel on that road and who are going to travel in the future as the city continues to grow.

Brian Binzer, the City Administrator said, “We ultimately want to make the connection with this road out to highway 31. So from a long-term standpoint, it’s going to create some possibilities and opportunities for economic development.”

The project will begin in the next 30 days and will run through the summer to the end of the year.

