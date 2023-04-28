LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

Two people were aboard each helicopter for a total of four servicemembers.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTZ closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Utz Brands closing Golden Flake Factory in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: 19-year-old woman killed, 1 injured after shooting outside convenience store
Man stabbed to death in Birmingham
Man dies after being shot at Birmingham convenience store

Latest News

Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has...
K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say
Firefighter remembers April 27, 2011
Tuscaloosa firefighter remembers how April 27, 2011 changed him for the better
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
Iran’s navy seizes oil tanker near Oman, heading for Houston
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
Jahmyr Gibbs selected by the Detroit Lions