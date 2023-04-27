LawCall
Yo Mama's: Mama's Breakfast Bowl

Good Day Cooking
Yo Mama's: Mama's Breakfast Bowl
By Denise Petterson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mama’s Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

  • 4 diced gold or yellow potatoes
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 1 small sweet onion, chopped
  • All purpose seasoning
  • Garlic powder
  • 1 16 ounc package diced ham
  • 8 eggs, scrambled or fried
  • 1-2 cups cheddar cheese or Gouda

Directions

  1. In large skillet add 2 Tbs oil and 1 Tbsp butter then add your diced potatoes, peppers, onions and ham or meat of your choice and heat on medium high until potatoes are tender and crispy and veggies are tender.
  2. All purpose seasoning.
  3. Garlic powder.
  4. In another pan add your eggs and scramble to cook, add into your potato mixture, toss to combine.
  5. Stir in your cheese (adding as much or little as you like for your desired cheesiness) and stir to melt.
  6. Enjoy!

