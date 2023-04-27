World Changers canceled this year in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - World Changers is a nonprofit that partners with the city of Anniston’s Community Development Department for home repairs projects like exterior painting, adding wheelchair ramps, and deck and roof repair.

Each summer, teenagers from across the country take mission trips for construction projects. According to the World Changers site, students can meet the needs of these communities using their faith to serve others.

The city began receiving applications from homeowners earlier this year. Officials say World Changers informed them this week that they would have to cancel this year’s projects due to a lack in volunteers to perform the home repair work.

Community Development Coordinator Alisa James says this is the first time this has been an issue for the city of Anniston. She says there was also a schedule conflict for the high school students volunteering.

“Our area isn’t necessarily one of the areas to go to because they can pretty much go anywhere,” says James. “Sometimes that’s an issue that comes up. They had a significant drop. The other issue is the week that our area had. So, the week we would’ve gotten our work done, the coming group would’ve had to return to school the following Tuesday.”

